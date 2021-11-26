Jersey police officer forced to resign over sexual misconduct

A Jersey Police officer was forced to resign earlier this year after he was accused of sexual misconduct by two of his colleagues, ITV News has learned.

The revelation comes just one month after another officer was arrested for alleged rape.

He remains suspended from duty and under investigation.

A third officer also resigned whilst under investigation for communication offences earlier this year, namely breaching data protection.

The information was obtained through a Freedom of Information request.

However, Jersey’s Chief Officer Robin Smith insists there is not a ‘culture problem’ within the force but all staff had been reminded of the standards expected of them.

The vast majority of police officers and staff uphold those standards and I’m incredibly proud of them but on occasion, we're let down and that’s when I must look at our discipline procedures, make sure there’s fair and open justice and make the decisions I need to make. We're in a very important position and we recognise that position. It's vitally important we have the highest of high standards. Robin Smith, Chief Officer of States of Jersey Police

An officer was accused of sexual misconduct in 2020, but this claim was found to be unsubstantiated.