Jersey's judo fighters taught by one of UK's best coaches
One of the best Judo coaches in the UK has been in Jersey this week to help the island's best fighters prepare for next year's commonwealth games.
Peter Douglas is a Team GB coach and has helped a number of fighters win medals at European level.
This week he was helping Jersey's judo stars improve their technique and strategy as he believes living on an island makes achieving success that bit more difficult.
It's a sentiment echoed by the coaches in Jersey who believe the island needs this level of training if they're to compete in Birmingham next year.
Jersey's judo team will hope that Peter's influence can help them to compete at the very highest level if they're selected for next year's Commonwealth Games.