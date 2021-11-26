Jersey's judo fighters taught by one of UK's best coaches

Play video

One of the best Judo coaches in the UK has been in Jersey this week to help the island's best fighters prepare for next year's commonwealth games.

Peter Douglas is a Team GB coach and has helped a number of fighters win medals at European level.

This week he was helping Jersey's judo stars improve their technique and strategy as he believes living on an island makes achieving success that bit more difficult.

Because Jersey athletes have less exposure and less partners to train with they've got to be cleverer with what they do with Judo and a bit more tactical. I've taught some players who've not been that talented at the start but are now some of GB's top players because of their commitment. Peter Douglas, Team GB Coach

It's a sentiment echoed by the coaches in Jersey who believe the island needs this level of training if they're to compete in Birmingham next year.

Being on an island make it difficult for athletes to get the exposure for training. If they're going to compete at international level then they need the opportunity to be able to develop technically. If they don't have that opportunity then when they fight they'll be at a disadvantage and not in a position where they can win medals for Jersey. Martin Shotbolt , Jersey Judo Coach

Jersey's judo team will hope that Peter's influence can help them to compete at the very highest level if they're selected for next year's Commonwealth Games.