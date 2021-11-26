Red wind warning issued for Channel Islands as Storm Arwen approaches

A red wind warning has been issued as the Channel Islands prepare to feel the effects of Storm Arwen.

Severe gales and wet weather are expected, with the possibility of thunder and hail also in the forecast.

Wind speeds are predicted to reach a high of gale force 8 to severe gale force 9, with the worst of the winds expected at around 6am on Saturday 27 November. Gusts could reach 65 miles per hour.

Islanders are being advised to stay away from exposed areas and make sure their personal property is secured properly.

Condor has already cancelled sailings due to the forecast. Further disruption to travel is expected including on the island's roads, which may be affected by debris or fallen trees.

Winds are expected to die down to a strong force 7 from around midday on Saturday.