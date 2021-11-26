'Show Some Respect': Guernsey Police launches sexual assault awareness campaign

Guernsey Police is calling on islanders to 'Show Some Respect' and play their part in making nights out in the island safer for women.

Beer mats and posters will be on display in bars and night clubs across the island to raise awareness of the issues of violence, intimidation and sexual assault and to encourage others to call out those behaviours when they see them.

The campaign has been launched in the lead up to the Christmas Party season and was created in collaboration with members of the public and third sector organisations. Guernsey Police has already been speaking with landlords, club owners and others to form a group which will take forward future campaigns.

The force hopes the campaign will also shape how it can support those who are subjected to groping, leering and other behaviours of a violent or sexual nature.

We want it to continue the conversation that really sparked following the tragic death of Sarah Everard in March, and we want to raise awareness about how Guernsey Police is here to help. By that, I mean that we are not just here to help get the complaints of a victim in front of a judge. We are also here to help you, support you and protect you, and we want you to feel empowered to speak out. Ian Scholes, Deputy Chief Officer of Guernsey Police

The launch of the campaign comes a week after women in Guernsey hosted a Girls Night In event, which aimed to highlight safety issues faced by women and girls on nights out through a boycott of bars and clubs.

Guernsey Police says it has been working closely with the island's Committee for Home Affairs on action to tackle the issue in all environments and settings in the island and that it remains committed to supporting anyone who is a victim of inappropriate behaviour.