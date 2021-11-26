Six countries added to Channel Islands' Red Lists as new Covid-19 variant found

Six countries have been added to the Channel Islands' 'Red Lists' after a new variant of coronavirus was identified.

From midday today (Friday 26 November), arrivals from South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibia will all face more stringent isolation requirements on arrival into the Bailiwicks, after they were placed on the UK's Red list.

It comes after the B.1.1.529 variant was identified in the region of southern Africa, which is now being treated as a Variant Under Investigation by the UK Health Security Agency.

From 4am on Sunday 28 November, anyone travelling into Jersey from any of the above countries must quarantine in a managed hotel in the UK for ten days before onward travel to the island.

Meanwhile passengers arriving into Guernsey before 4am on Sunday 28 November must take a PCR test on arrival into the Bailiwick and isolate until they receive a negative result from a Day 9 test.

Those passengers hoping to travel into the Bailiwick after that point will have to self-isolate in the UK before travelling onto Guernsey, when they will be treated as 'Blue' arrivals.

Guernsey's government says the measures are precautionary amid uncertainty over how the new strain may react to existing vaccines.

The changes to the rules are as follows:

JERSEY

Anyone arriving into Jersey after 4am on Sunday 28 November must complete ten days of self-isolation. This is to take place in a managed hotel in the UK.

Only after this point will they be able to continue their onward journey to Jersey.

GUERNSEY

Arrivals BEFORE 4am on Sunday 28 November

Passengers aged 12 and over will have to take a PCR test on the day of arrival (Day 1) and Day 9. They must self-isolate until they receive a negative result from their Day 9 test.

Children aged 11 and under will not be tested and will have to follow the same self-isolation rules as their parents/guardians.

These rules apply regardless of vaccination status and include passengers travelling directly into the Bailiwick or travelling via the UK.

Arrivals AFTER 4am on Sunday 28 November

These arrivals will not be allowed to transit through the UK and will have to complete their self-isolation period there.

After this point, they will be treated as a 'Blue Traveller' and continue onward into the Bailiwick with no further restrictions.

Anyone who has travelled to one of the six countries now included on the red list in the past 14 days is being contacted and asked to take a PCR test.

These people are also asked to isolate from now until they receive their result.