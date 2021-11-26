Teachers union calls for masks to become mandatory in Channel Island schools

The NASUWT Teaching Union is calling on ministers in Jersey and Guernsey to urgently reintroduce Covid safety mitigations in schools.

The plea comes as case numbers are rising, which appear to be driven by infections amongst pupils and staff.

At a time when we are seeing an exponential rise in cases, with many linked to schools it is prudent and essential that Ministers takes action. Dr Patrick Roach, General Secretary of the NASUWT

Union members have written to States of Guernsey and the Government of Jersey to warn that without proper safety precautions in place, there is a risk to disruption to education as well as negatively impacting the welfare of school staff and pupils.

As well as calling for face coverings to become mandatory in all school areas, the Union is asking for a pause on whole-school assemblies and in-person parental meetings, and the cancellation of all non-essential activities.