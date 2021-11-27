Channel Islanders exempt from needing PCR test on arrival to England

Channel Islanders travelling to England will not need to take a PCR test when they arrive, it has been confirmed.

England has changed its border rules following the discovery of a new, highly-contagious strain of Covid-19.

The changes mean tougher testing rules for passengers entering the country from outside of the 'Common Travel Area'.

International arrivals will be asked to take a PCR test on day two and self-isolate until they receive a negative result.

Meanwhile, contacts of people found to be infected with the new Omicron variant will be forced to isolate for 10 days, even if they have been fully jabbed.

The announcement comes less than 48 hours after 10 southern African countries were placed on the UK and Channel Islands' Red List.

African countries added to the Red List:

Angola, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also made face-coverings mandatory in shops and on public transport - something officials in Guernsey and Jersey are still only considering.