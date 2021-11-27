Condor 'happy to explore' resuming ferry service to Weymouth

Hopes have been raised of a new ferry service between the Channel Islands and Weymouth.

Condor CEO John Napton recently attended a meeting with officials in the seaside town who are carrying out a feasibility study.

The company decided to move out of Weymouth in 2015 after its port was deemed unsuitable for the new Liberation vessel, which now sails in and out of Poole.

The move had damaging consequences for the town's tourism sector, which lost out on visitors from Jersey and Guernsey, as well as around £750,000 a year in harbour fees.

A spokesperson for Condor said: "We are happy to explore opportunities with partners so look forward to seeing the outcome of the initial feasibility study."