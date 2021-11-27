Islanders no longer need perfect vision to apply for Jersey's fire service

It has become much easier for people to apply to work for Jersey's fire and rescue service.

The requirement for applicants to have perfect vision has been scrapped.

This means islanders who wear glasses or use contact lenses will no longer be discriminated against.

The fire service has also ended the need for applicants to have five GCSEs.

The force says sight and literacy skills will instead be assessed "during recruitment".

It is hoped the move will increase the number of full-time firefighters wanting to work in Jersey.