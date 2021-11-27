Storm Arwen brings wet and wild weather to Channel Islands

The Channel Islands has felt the force of Storm Arwen with torrential rain and gusts of 60 miles per hour.

Wild weather has promoted Condor Ferries to cancel all of its weekend sailings, while airline passengers are being warned of possible delays and cancellations.

In Jersey, emergency services are dealing with a number of fallen trees which have made some roads impassable.

The disruption also means Jersey Bulls' league tie against Molesey FC has been postponed.

The Surrey-based club were unable to travel for the clash at Springfield after their flights to the island were cancelled.

Winds are expected to die down to a strong force 7 from around midday on Saturday.

Send your weather pictures to channelnews@itv.com.