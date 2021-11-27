Two people taken to hospital after Guernsey car crash

Two people have been taken to hospital after a car crash in Guernsey.

Paramedics were called to Rue Du Friquet - near Saumarez Park - just after midnight on Saturday (27 November).

One of the casualties had to be cut out of the car while two other people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The single-vehicle crash was attended by three ambulances in total.

It was one of 19 calls made to Guernsey's ambulance service between 8am on Friday and 8am on Saturday.

St John Ambulance says it was so stretched that it had to call in five-off duty staff to help respond to the high number of incidents.