Christmas tuk tuks return to Guernsey for festive season

Guernsey has welcomed back its Christmas tuk tuks, giving islanders the chance to see the town's Christmas lights while travelling in style.

Those who are less able to walk can hop into their own 'motorised sleigh', with tours of St Peter Port scheduled to run until 22 December.

The 25-minute rides are operating from Albert Pier on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, weather-permitting.

Tuk Tuk Guernsey says its drivers are regularly being tested for Covid-19.

In addition, see-through screens are in use to prevent any potential cases from spreading.

It is hoped the festive-themed rides will provide the company which runs the tuk tuks with a much-needed boost following a drop in visitors during the pandemic.