easyJet flight from Jersey forced to make emergency landing
An easyJet plane that left Jersey for Glasgow this afternoon (28 November) has had to make an emergency landing at Bristol.
The airline said the Airbus A320 experienced a "fault with the cabin pressurisation system" and the emergency landing was "precautionary and in line with procedures".
Passengers on social media said they had to wear oxygen masks after the plane descended "quite quickly".
The jet landing safely in Bristol 40 minutes after its departure from Jersey.
Nobody was hurt and easyJet says the safety of its passengers and crew is its highest priority.