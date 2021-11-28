easyJet flight from Jersey forced to make emergency landing

An easyJet plane that left Jersey for Glasgow this afternoon (28 November) has had to make an emergency landing at Bristol.

The airline said the Airbus A320 experienced a "fault with the cabin pressurisation system" and the emergency landing was "precautionary and in line with procedures".

Passengers on social media said they had to wear oxygen masks after the plane descended "quite quickly".

easyJet can confirm that flight EZY9816 en route to Glasgow from Jersey on 28 November requested a priority landing in to Bristol due to a fault with the cabin pressurisation system as a precautionary measure and in line with our procedures. The aircraft landed safely and once at its stand all passengers disembarked normally. easyJet spokesperson

The jet landing safely in Bristol 40 minutes after its departure from Jersey.

Nobody was hurt and easyJet says the safety of its passengers and crew is its highest priority.