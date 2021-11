Children in Jersey will be offered a Covid-19 jab while in school from today (Monday 29 November).

The changes only apply to those aged 12 and over.

They previously had to book to get the vaccine at Fort Regent in St Helier.

Scientists have recommended the move to try and stop the virus spreading among younger people, particularly as we head towards Christmas.

The Vaccination Programme has seen a lot of progress recently, including the plan to roll out first doses to students aged 12 and above within secondary schools from next week. Deputy Richard Renouf, Minister for Health and Social Services

Parental consent will be needed for children under the age of 16.