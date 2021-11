Play video

Video report by ITV Channel's Louisa Britton

Santa has helped turn on the Christmas lights in Guernsey.

Hundreds of islanders attended the festive parade and lights switch on in St Peter Port on Saturday (27 November).

Jersey turned its Christmas lights on last week (18 November).

It is hoped the festive displays will make the experience of Christmas shopping in St Helier and St Peter Port more fun as we head towards 25 December.