£400,000 up for grabs in Channel Islands Christmas lottery

Islanders taking part in the Channel Islands Christmas Lottery draw could get their hands on £400,000 if they win the first prize.

The guaranteed first prize will continue to increase as more tickets are sold across the islands.

Sales are picking up across the islands now and we expect the first prize will get up towards last year’s first prize of £696,740 as we sell through our ticket allocation. Ciara Devlin, Head of Lottery at Guernsey Post

Lottery agents are reporting an increase in sales across the islands as the deadline approaches.

Each year the Christmas Lottery raises large amounts of money to help local projects and good causes and we know that charities throughout the Channel Islands are extremely grateful to everyone who supports the Christmas game. Jon Taylor, Senior Lottery Officer for States Trading Group

An Advent Calendar instant game has also been introduced this year to add to the festive fun.

The live draw will take place on Thursday 23 December on ITV Channel TV from 6pm.