£400,000 up for grabs in Channel Islands Christmas lottery
Islanders taking part in the Channel Islands Christmas Lottery draw could get their hands on £400,000 if they win the first prize.
The guaranteed first prize will continue to increase as more tickets are sold across the islands.
Lottery agents are reporting an increase in sales across the islands as the deadline approaches.
An Advent Calendar instant game has also been introduced this year to add to the festive fun.
The live draw will take place on Thursday 23 December on ITV Channel TV from 6pm.