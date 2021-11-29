Booster jabs for Jersey residents aged 18 plus to roll out soon

Booster jabs will soon be available to Jersey residents aged 18 plus as long as it is given at least three months after the second dose.

The government has welcomed the guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) which says the booster should be given to adults aged 18 to 39.

Residents aged 12 to 15 will also be offered their second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine no sooner than 12 weeks after they had their first dose.

A fourth dose will be offered to severely immunosuppressed islanders at least three months after their three primary doses.

Details on when the programme will be rolled out will be announced by the government soon.

It is in a bid to accelerate the vaccine programme to protect people in the winter months and increase the defence against the new Omicron variant identified in the UK.