Channel Islanders race against world's best in Jersey E-Rally
Competitive gamers from across the Channel Islands raced against some of the best E-sports players in the world during this weekend's Jersey E-Rally.
The event is the virtual version of the Jersey Rally which has been running for a number of years.
The Jersey E-Rally began last year as a result of lockdown restrictions but returned this year with even more competitors.
There were also a few entrants from Guernsey including Jamie Trebert whose Dad Paul has driven in the real version of the Jersey Rally for nearly 20 years.
The event also helped raise £1,000 for two important Jersey charities: The Teenage Cancer Trust Jersey and Jersey RNLI.
The overall winner of the event was Italian Nicolo Ardizzone. The top Channel Island driver was Rory Hidrio who finished 14th overall whilst Paul le Messurier was the quickest Guernsey driver, finishing 25th.