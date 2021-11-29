Channel Islanders race against world's best in Jersey E-Rally

Play video

Video report by Keilan Webster

Competitive gamers from across the Channel Islands raced against some of the best E-sports players in the world during this weekend's Jersey E-Rally.

The event is the virtual version of the Jersey Rally which has been running for a number of years.

The Jersey E-Rally began last year as a result of lockdown restrictions but returned this year with even more competitors.

This was the first time I've been in a competition with other Channel Islanders, usually I'm the only one and going up against people from all over the world! It's nice knowing the people who I'm coming up against. Alex Salmon, Jersey E-Sports Gamer

There were also a few entrants from Guernsey including Jamie Trebert whose Dad Paul has driven in the real version of the Jersey Rally for nearly 20 years.

It gives you the nerves as if you're competing in a real rally! The steering wheel almost allows you to feel what the car is going to do before it does it. It gives you the feel of a real car. Jamie Trebert, Guernsey E-Sports Gamer

The event also helped raise £1,000 for two important Jersey charities: The Teenage Cancer Trust Jersey and Jersey RNLI.

The Teenage Cancer Trust really resonates with E-Sports. Being a younger generation there's a lot of people who use gaming as a way of taking their mind off of chemotherapy for example. It's just a nice way to have some fun but raise some money for charity as well. Ben Buesnel, Jersey E-Rally Organiser

The overall winner of the event was Italian Nicolo Ardizzone. The top Channel Island driver was Rory Hidrio who finished 14th overall whilst Paul le Messurier was the quickest Guernsey driver, finishing 25th.