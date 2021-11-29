Channel Islands: When do I need a Covid test and how do I get one?

Covid cases are continuing to rise across the Channel Islands.

If you are still unclear on when you need to take lateral flow and PCR test and where to get them, here is some information for both islands.

Jersey

Lateral flow tests

Islanders can register to get free LFT kits delivered to their homes.

These tests are to be taken twice a week if you do not have symptoms.

People who are direct contacts should do a LFT every day for 10 days after being contact traced.

PCR tests

People who have at least one symptom of Covid need to book a PCR test.

Symptoms include:

High temperature

New, continuous cough

Loss of smell or taste or change to smell or taste

Fatigue, headaches, sore throats, diarrhoea and muscle ache

PCR tests are carried out at the harbour and airport.

The coronavirus helpline for the Government of Jersey is 0800 735 5566.

Guernsey

Lateral flow tests

Islanders can collect free LFTs or get them delivered if they cannot pick them up.

They are available from The Guernsey Information Centre, North Esplanade and St Peter Port.

People are encouraged to test themselves twice a week or if they are attending a gathering.

They should only be used if people have no symptoms of Covid.

People should not use these tests if they have tested positive in the last 90 days.

PCR tests

People with symptoms should not take LFTs but call the clinical helpline on 220001 or 220002 to book a PCR test.

PCR tests in Guernsey are carried out at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital testing site and at 'drop-in' sessions at the East Arm of the North Beach.

The 'drop-in' sessions at East Arm are from 22 November until 10 December and are specifically for people aged 12 and above who have tested positive on a LFT.

If PCR tests are positive, islanders in both islanders will need to isolate for 10 days.