East Arm testing site extended in Guernsey

Drop-in sessions at the East Arm coronavirus testing facility in Guernsey have been extended.

The site will remain open until 10 December, but with revised opening times.

Drop-in appointments will now instead run between 8:30am and 10:15am Monday to Friday.

The announcement comes after over 200 swabs were done in the first week.

Islanders who have tested positive on a lateral flow test can have a PCR test without an appointment, they will have to bring their positive lateral flow when they attend.

The site at East Arm has been used to take pressure off the hospital testing facility, also significantly reducing waiting times for patients. But, they are unable to accommodate anyone on foot or bicycle.

Islanders who are experiencing symptoms of coronavirus and who have not taken a lateral flow test, must phone the coronavirus helpline to schedule a PCR at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital site.