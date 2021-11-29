Guernsey beachcomber finds letter in a bottle after transatlantic adventure

Play video

Video report by Katherine Levy

A Guernsey beachcomber scanning the shores after Storm Arwen found an unexpected item nestled between two boulders on Chouet headland.

Richard Lord was stunned to see a message in a glass bottle which appeared to have survived an epic journey across the Atlantic.

The first clue was the dollar bill clearly visible inside the bottle.

After taking the bottle home and scraping off the goose barnacles which had grown during its journey, he set about the laborious process of trying to retrieve the message.

I cleaned that beach not so long ago, but I went back to it knowing it would be heavily littered after the storm. I beach clean about three times a week, in the winter I clean more often, in the summer less often because it's up to the weather. If the weather is rough and if there is an onshore wind, more litter will arrive on the shore. Richard Lord, Beachcomber and Marine Biologist

The bottle was sealed with a cork but once removed, it proved impossible to pull out the message with tweezers, leaving him no choice but to smash it open.

The contents finally freed, they comprised a business card, a faded letter on Crown Plaza headed paper and a one dollar bill.

The note revealed that it had been cast into the sea on 4 January 2020 off the coast of Fort Lauderdale, Florida by retired US Navy Captain, Captain Dave Mozgala.

Inside the bottle was a letter from Captain Dave Mozgala, which was sent at the beginning of last year. Credit: Richard Lord

The local marine biologist spends hours every week cleaning the island's beaches and carefully recording his findings.

But it is not always interesting belongings he comes across.

Recently I've had honey from Singapore, and lots of water bottles from China and Turkey. These can't float here, they are actually dropped by ships that are passing us and there are some 100 ships a day passing us. Richard Lord, Beachcomber and Marine Biologist

Richard acknowledged that not all ships which pass through the Bailiwick are littering. But he is actively watching ship paths and is getting "very close" to being able to identify those ships who are.