Guernsey secondary school students and staff must wear masks in school

Secondary school students and staff must wear face coverings in communal areas of school from tomorrow (Tuesday 30 November).

Staff and students in post-16 settings will also have to wear masks.

It is in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus after a new variant has been identified.

We know that the situation at the moment is difficult, but we appeal to our students and staff to do their bit and lend their support and whilst no student will be excluded if they refuse to wear a face covering, our expectation is that the policy will be followed by all who it applies to in the same way as any other school rule and staff will do their best to enforce it proportionately. Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen, President of the Committee for Education, Sport & Culture

Staff and students must wear face coverings when walking along corridors and communal areas.

However, masks do not need to be worn in classrooms.

In primary schools, staff must wear a face covering if they cannot distance themselves from other adults.

If children want to wear a face covering, they are being encouraged to.

Children and staff who are in special education needs and disabilities schools will wear masks where possible.

Students in years seven to 13 will need to wear masks on school transport.