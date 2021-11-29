Jersey politicians vote to cut down on use of palm oil

Jersey politicians have voted for the Government to cut down on its use of palm oil, and where possible only use it from sustainable sources.

Constable Karen Shenton-Stone put forward a proposition which had been amended by the Minister for the Environment, Deputy John Young.

All 44 present States Members voted to approve the proposition.

It says the government will "only use and procure products that contain credibly certified sustainable palm oil where practical and appropriate".

It also asks Deputy John Young to bring forward a law which would make sure all Jersey products have labels on them saying if they include palm oil.

The Deputy has also been asked to consult with local businesses and organisations to develop an island-wide palm oil campaign to raise awareness of how it is made.

There is controversy surrounding the use of palm oil.

According to the WWF website, palm oil is a major driver for deforestation which has destroyed habitats of endangered species.