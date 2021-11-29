Public Inquiry into new hospital site in Jersey

A public inquiry into Jersey's new hospital will be launched by the Government of Jersey.

The Minister for the Environment has called for the public inquiry into the planning application to develop the Overdale site.

Philip Staddon has been appointed as the inspector to carry out the inquiry.

I am pleased to appoint Philip Staddon as the inspector for the inquiry. I know that his years of experience, especially with planning matters in Jersey, will ensure that the process is robust and comprehensive. I look forward to receiving his report in 2022. Deputy Young

Mr Staddon also carried out the last inquiry into the new hospital.

A timetable for the inquiry will be published next including information on how the public and others can engage with the programme.