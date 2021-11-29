Play video

Three generations of artists are showing off their work in a new exhibition in Jersey.

For the first time, the Romeril family have a collection of their combined artwork on display in St Helier at the Public & Private gallery.

They each have very different specialties - with Nicholas and Daniel taking a keen interest in paintings, to William being more inclined to create 3D sculptures.

I taught both my sons at Highlands College for their foundation course and so I knew that they were interested in art. They both left art school two or three years ago and this is the first opportunity that we've had to show together, so it's wonderful, my father would be absolutely amazed and would be really really proud. Nicholas Romeril, Artist

The exhibition, called Les Charrieres, is named after the property they all grew up in. It is where Nicholas' studio is located and where he raised his two sons, William and Danny Romeril, both of who have gone on to follow in their father’s footsteps by developing their own creative pursuits in painting, sculpture and 3D design.

It is the first time the Romeril family have showcased their work together at a joint exhibition. Credit: ITV Channel

I talk to my Dad about art a lot and I talk to my brother about art too. Me and my dad have similar interests in art, we like the same painters but we've taken it in a totally different kind of direction, so it's nice to have a bit of a bubble, where you can kind of argue with it and talk to each other about each other's work. Danny Romeril, Artist

The exhibition runs until 22nd December 2021 and is open weekdays from 12-6pm and on Saturdays from 10am-4pm.

The exhibition is available online and can be viewed here.