A family affair: Three generations show off their artwork in a new exhibition in Jersey
Video report by Sophie Dulson
Three generations of artists are showing off their work in a new exhibition in Jersey.
For the first time, the Romeril family have a collection of their combined artwork on display in St Helier at the Public & Private gallery.
They each have very different specialties - with Nicholas and Daniel taking a keen interest in paintings, to William being more inclined to create 3D sculptures.
The exhibition, called Les Charrieres, is named after the property they all grew up in. It is where Nicholas' studio is located and where he raised his two sons, William and Danny Romeril, both of who have gone on to follow in their father’s footsteps by developing their own creative pursuits in painting, sculpture and 3D design.
The exhibition runs until 22nd December 2021 and is open weekdays from 12-6pm and on Saturdays from 10am-4pm.
The exhibition is available online and can be viewed here.