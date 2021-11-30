The carers allowance in Guernsey is "pitiful" and should be increased according to the President of the Guernsey Carers Association.

Peter Harwood says the States should be looking at ways to increase the allowance to enable more people to care for their loved ones at home.

The care allowance in Guernsey is currently about £90 per week which equates to roughly £2.60 an hour based on a 35 hour working week.

For carers who provide round the clock, live in care 24 hours a day and seven days week, it equates to just over 50p an hour.

Paula Burbridge's mum passed away 15 years ago and she was her carer throughout.

Since her passing she has set up Connie's Carers in her mother's memory.

She now has 72 staff which support local families and help them to care for their loved ones in the comfort of their own home.

Other people who cannot afford home support must seek help from the States.

Former Chief Minister Peter Harwood chaired a working group to explore the issues almost eight years ago.

He says the Carers Allowance needs to be rebased and the money could come from the Long Term Care Insurance fund.