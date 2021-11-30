Guernsey town roads open for Christmas lights

Guernsey residents will once again be able to drive through Town.

A number of roads have been opened to help everyone enjoy the Christmas lights in St Peter Port, especially older members of the community and people with disabilities.

Permits do not need to be obtained from Traffic and Highway Services for access to Smith Street, the High Street, Le Pollet, Mill Street and Mansell Street.

Islanders will only be able to access these roads in their vehicles between 6pm and 10pm, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday evenings from 1 December until 2 January 2022.

Whilst drivers will be able to travel in either direction along Smith Street, drivers must only travel in the direction of the Town Church when driving along Le Pollet or the High Street and down Mansell and Mill Street.

Drivers are also reminded that these areas have a 12mph speed limit.