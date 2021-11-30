Guernsey's St John Emergency Ambulance Service adds two new ambulances to fleet

Guernsey's St John Emergency Ambulance Service has added two new ambulances to its fleet.

The two vehicles were blessed by the Chaplain of St John Guernsey, 84 years after the service received its Morris ambulance.

The ceremony in St Peter Port was attended by the Bailiff Richard McMahon and frontline staff from the service.

My colleagues and I at St John thank the States for their responsive procurement efforts, which have enabled this to happen more promptly than we had initially feared These are specialist vehicles, somewhat narrower than standard international vehicles in order to better operate on Guernsey’s narrow roads. Mark Mapp, Guernsey’s Chief Ambulance Officer

The ambulances, which have been funded by the States of Guernsey, replace two other vehicles which have been in service for twelve years.

Guernsey residents pay a subsidised fee for emergency callouts.