Guernsey's St John Emergency Ambulance Service adds two new ambulances to fleet
Guernsey's St John Emergency Ambulance Service has added two new ambulances to its fleet.
The two vehicles were blessed by the Chaplain of St John Guernsey, 84 years after the service received its Morris ambulance.
The ceremony in St Peter Port was attended by the Bailiff Richard McMahon and frontline staff from the service.
The ambulances, which have been funded by the States of Guernsey, replace two other vehicles which have been in service for twelve years.
Guernsey residents pay a subsidised fee for emergency callouts.