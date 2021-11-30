Jersey woman collects hundreds of Christmas presents for disadvantaged children

Disadvantaged children in Jersey will get extra Christmas presents this year thanks to islanders giving so generously.

Cheyenne O'Connor led a campaign to collect as many as she possibly could.

Around a thousand gifts are now being donated to six charities: Children's Services, Brighter Futures, Hope House, Jersey Women's Refuge, Brightly and Barnardo's.

It's nice to know that every child on the island will get a gift this year, because some are not lucky enough to have parents or people that will buy them presents so it's nice to know that they'll wake up and at least have something there. Cheyenne O'Connor

The presents will be distributed to children aged up to 18 and include toys, chocolates and clothes.

Cheyenne, who wrapped 500 of them up herself, says she simply wanted to do her bit to help those who would otherwise go without this Christmas.