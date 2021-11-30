Lateral flow tests given second life by pupils at St Michael's School in Jersey

Play video

Video report by Sophie Dulson

Lateral flow tests are being given a second chance at life by children at St Michael's School in Jersey.

Staff say the sticks are being thoroughly disinfected for 72 hours before being turned into Christmas tree decorations.

They are also using other recycled materials to create hanging ornaments.

Teachers say it stops the sticks been thrown away and gives them a new lease of life. Credit: ITV Channel

Every morning our children in the junior department need to take lateral flow tests and as everyone knows with a lateral flow test there's a lot of rubbish that's created with those, so we found that we could use the sticks, the handles of the lateral flows, to create some beautiful decorations so that they have a second life. Nicola Clarke, Teacher, St Michael's School

The idea is to hang the decorations on the schools Christmas tree for all to see. Credit: ITV Channel

Children say they hope it will help to stop these single use plastics being thrown away and ending up in the incinerator.

The decorations are created by putting two lateral flow stems together in the shape of a cross and wrapping strands of coloured wool around the sticks.