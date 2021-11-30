Lateral flow tests given second life by pupils at St Michael's School in Jersey
Video report by Sophie Dulson
Lateral flow tests are being given a second chance at life by children at St Michael's School in Jersey.
Staff say the sticks are being thoroughly disinfected for 72 hours before being turned into Christmas tree decorations.
They are also using other recycled materials to create hanging ornaments.
Children say they hope it will help to stop these single use plastics being thrown away and ending up in the incinerator.
The decorations are created by putting two lateral flow stems together in the shape of a cross and wrapping strands of coloured wool around the sticks.