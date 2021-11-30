Teaching unions welcome mandatory masks in Guernsey schools
Teaching unions in Guernsey have welcomed the decision to make face coverings mandatory in secondary school communal areas.
The announcement of mandatory face coverings came a number of days after the NASUWT wrote to Ministers in the Bailiwick asking for heightened measures to be put in place.Schools in Guernsey are already facing pressure due to soaring cases, and the Omicron variant poses a risk which could push staffing levels to a tipping point.
During yesterday's (29 November) Covid-19 briefing, Guernsey's Education Director Nick Hynes responded to discussion on social media about an education circuit breaker. He said he "wanted to clarify that at this stage there are no plans for schools to finish early for Christmas."
But unions in the Bailiwick are making contingency plans in the chance that cases continue to cause disruption in schools.
Students have responded positively to new rules surrounding face coverings, but have said they are pleased it is not currently compulsory in classrooms.
Whilst schools are facing mandatory mask wearing, Guernsey's hospitality sector has not yet been dealt the same card by the government.
Where possible restaurants have socially distanced tables and many establishments have faced cancellations of large groups.