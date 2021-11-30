Teaching unions welcome mandatory masks in Guernsey schools

Teaching unions in Guernsey have welcomed the decision to make face coverings mandatory in secondary school communal areas.

The announcement of mandatory face coverings came a number of days after the NASUWT wrote to Ministers in the Bailiwick asking for heightened measures to be put in place.Schools in Guernsey are already facing pressure due to soaring cases, and the Omicron variant poses a risk which could push staffing levels to a tipping point.

During yesterday's (29 November) Covid-19 briefing, Guernsey's Education Director Nick Hynes responded to discussion on social media about an education circuit breaker. He said he "wanted to clarify that at this stage there are no plans for schools to finish early for Christmas."

But unions in the Bailiwick are making contingency plans in the chance that cases continue to cause disruption in schools.

We'd rather plans would be discussed in advance so we've got that in our back pocket so we are ready for action as it were. When these things are rushed through often it causes problems, but it's certainly something that's worth discussing. What we don't want is a limit to the time the youngsters get in their learning. Paul Montague, NEU representative

Students have responded positively to new rules surrounding face coverings, but have said they are pleased it is not currently compulsory in classrooms.

As much as I fully support wearing masks as much as we can, when trying to learn things it is slightly difficult especially for people who are trying to read lips, so I feel in classrooms it's not that big of a deal, as long as we space out. Charlie Edwards, Grammar School sixth form student

Whilst schools are facing mandatory mask wearing, Guernsey's hospitality sector has not yet been dealt the same card by the government.

I know my staff are wearing facemasks, taking lateral flow tests and being very careful, which is what I think we are being asked to be. Jamie Le Friec, Guernsey Hospitality Association vice-president

Where possible restaurants have socially distanced tables and many establishments have faced cancellations of large groups.