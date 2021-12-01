Anti drink-driving campaign launched ahead of Jersey's Christmas Party season

People in Jersey are being reminded not to get behind the wheel after a drink this festive season.

The island's emergency services have launched a joint campaign to remind people of the dangers of drink driving.

Police patrols will be stepped up throughout December to target islanders heading home after a night out or driving the following morning, when they may still be under the influence of alcohol.

When people are celebrating with friends and at work parties they need to be reminded of the consequences should they choose to drink and drive. Attending a road traffic collision can be one of the hardest tasks in policing, but also for the other emergency services; scenes can be devastating and innocent bystanders can often be impacted. Inspector Callum O'Connor, Roads Policing lead

Driving while over the limit can lead to a conviction and a criminal record, as well as disqualification from driving.

While a legal limit of 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath is in place, States of Jersey Police says the only way to guarantee being under the limit is to avoid drinking if you intend to drive.