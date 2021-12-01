Calls for Covid-19 testing to be made easier for visually impaired islanders
A Jersey charity says coronavirus testing in the island needs to be made easier for those who are visually impaired.
EyeCan says lateral flow tests can be difficult for people with sight issues to do on their own.
They are also afraid that visually impaired islanders are being excluded from events due to more businesses and organisations requiring them to take tests beforehand.
Additionally, some islanders have reported getting very faint lines on their tests, making positive results harder to read.
The government is recommending islanders take lateral flow tests twice a week in order to cut the chances of the virus spreading.
ITV Channel TV has contacted the government for a response.