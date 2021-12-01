Calls for Covid-19 testing to be made easier for visually impaired islanders

A Jersey charity says coronavirus testing in the island needs to be made easier for those who are visually impaired.

EyeCan says lateral flow tests can be difficult for people with sight issues to do on their own.

They are also afraid that visually impaired islanders are being excluded from events due to more businesses and organisations requiring them to take tests beforehand.

Additionally, some islanders have reported getting very faint lines on their tests, making positive results harder to read.

The government is recommending islanders take lateral flow tests twice a week in order to cut the chances of the virus spreading.

As more and more events are not allowing people attend unless they have a negative lateral flow test, I am sure there are going to be a lot more people that are going to be facing problems. Jennifer Stafford who experiences severe sight issues

ITV Channel TV has contacted the government for a response.