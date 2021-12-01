Christmas lights switch on at The Bridge in Guernsey cancelled

The big Christmas light switch-on at The Bridge in Guernsey has been cancelled.

The event in St Sampson, which usually draws large crowds, was billed for Friday 3 December.

However, organisers say ongoing concern around coronavirus mean it cannot go ahead as planned.

Father Christmas was planning to press the button and welcome Christmas to the Bridge. Instead, he will do so remotely from his home at the North Pole.

Today (Wednesday 1 December) also marks the date that the island's Winter Wonderland event was due to take place. It has also been called off for public health reasons.

At a press conference earlier in the week, Guernsey's Director of Public Health said cases were rising by around 93 per day, on average.

New restrictions have been introduced in a bid to shield the Bailiwick from the Omicron variant, after cases of the new strain were confirmed in the UK.