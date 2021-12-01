Cyber Santa to visit Channel Islands

Santa Claus is coming to the Channel Islands - virtually.

He will be talking to children from his home in the North Pole after linking up with JT Global.

Parents will be able to type their questions and present requests onto a live Facebook stream managed by the company.

What could be more magical than seeing and talking to Santa, it's one of the most memorable experiences children can have at Christmas. My daughter and I will definitely be tuned in again as we love to hear him reading out everyone's messages. Tamara O'Brien, Group Head of Marketing, Brand and Customer Experience, JT Global

The virtual event follows the cancellation of the annual Winter Wonderland and Christmas lights switch on at The Bridge in Guernsey.

Organisers called the event off following concerns about the new Omicron strain of Covid-19.