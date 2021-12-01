Cyber Santa to visit Channel Islands
Santa Claus is coming to the Channel Islands - virtually.
He will be talking to children from his home in the North Pole after linking up with JT Global.
Parents will be able to type their questions and present requests onto a live Facebook stream managed by the company.
The virtual event follows the cancellation of the annual Winter Wonderland and Christmas lights switch on at The Bridge in Guernsey.
Organisers called the event off following concerns about the new Omicron strain of Covid-19.