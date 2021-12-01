Guernsey charity growing Christmas trees to fund new base

Play video

Katherine Levy reports

A Guernsey charity supporting islanders with learning disabilities is growing Christmas trees to help fund a the building of a new facility.

Grow Limited needs to raise £3 million to cover the costs of a modern, purpose-built centre at its home in Les Petits Quartiers.

The charity currently has temporary roots put down near Oatlands until the redevelopment can go ahead.

It's an incredible place to work, especially for me because I've gone back to my roots, teaching the boys and girls - we call them the crew - how to do seed sowing, taking cuttings, potting on, propogation... The whole idea is that we can hopefully get some of the people, some of the crew into employment. I absolutely love it down here. Stuart Smale, Assistand Manager at Grow Ltd

So far, the charity has raised around two thirds of the funds required for the facility where it hopes to continue training its 'crew' in areas such as horticulture catering, as well as helping them to feel integrated in the wider community.