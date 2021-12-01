Guernsey charity growing Christmas trees to fund new base
Katherine Levy reports
A Guernsey charity supporting islanders with learning disabilities is growing Christmas trees to help fund a the building of a new facility.
Grow Limited needs to raise £3 million to cover the costs of a modern, purpose-built centre at its home in Les Petits Quartiers.
The charity currently has temporary roots put down near Oatlands until the redevelopment can go ahead.
So far, the charity has raised around two thirds of the funds required for the facility where it hopes to continue training its 'crew' in areas such as horticulture catering, as well as helping them to feel integrated in the wider community.