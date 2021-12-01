Guernsey grants dozens of licences to French fishing crews

Guernsey has granted permits to 43 French fishing crews so they can carry on operating in the island's waters after 31 January.

The new permits will become mandatory on 1 February following on from the UK's decision to leave the EU.

15 applications have been turned down.

Crews had to prove they had a history of fishing in Guernsey's waters in order to qualify for one of the new permits.

Guernsey says there are still two months left for the 15 rejected applications to submit further evidence.

By allowing a 2-month period between the issue of the licences and these taking effect on 1 February 2022 – during which the existing interim arrangements will remain – we are providing fishermen with plenty of time to prepare and adjust. Licensees will be expected to report all catch arising from Bailiwick waters. Deputy Neil Inder, President of the Committee for Economic Development

The island's external relations minister says the UK's decision to leave the EU means the Bailiwick is "starting to exercise the powers and control over our territorial waters which we were not able to exercise in the same way when the UK was a member of the EU."

Deputy Jonathan Le Tocq adds that he is now looking forward to continuing to work with France on other projects, including "a possible direct electricity connection between Guernsey and France".

Unlike Jersey, Guernsey has not been affected by blockades and protests by French fishermen who have previously threatened to cut off the island's electrical supply.