Mandatory mask-wearing and tighter travel rules come into force in Guernsey

Masks will become mandatory in some settings and border testing will be stepped up in Guernsey as new restrictions are rolled out across the Bailiwick.

It follows concern about the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 which was originally detected in southern Africa.

At a press conference on Monday (29 November), the Bailiwick's Director of Public Health said there remained a lot of "unknowns" - but said the high number of mutations in the new strain meant virologists were concerned about how existing vaccines might work against it.

What we have at the moment is a high degree of uncertainty and with a high degree of uncertainty, we need to be cautious. We know that some of the reports coming out of South Africa are suggesting a milder disease but we simply don't know how that translates into different populations worldwide, different ages and so on. Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Director of Public Health

No cases of the new variant have been detected in the Bailiwick so far.

FACE COVERINGS

From today (Wednesday 1 December), it will be a legal requirement to wear a face covering in certain settings, including on public transport and in shops.

Areas where masks are mandatory include:

All shops, including supermarkets, department stores, pharmacies, garden centres and takeaways

Banks

Post offices

Florists

Petrol stations

Government-run buildings including hospitals, museums

At airports and in harbour terminals

On public transport

Beau Sejour Leisure Centre, though masks can be removed while taking part in physical exercise

This will not extend to hospitality businesses such as bars, pubs and restaurants but the Civil Contingencies Authority is urging the use of masks in any location where there are crowds, where ventilation is poor or where physical distancing is difficult.

Mask wearing also remains strongly recommended in communal areas of school settings.

Anyone who is exempt from wearing a face covering can use an exemption card and a sunflower lanyard. Details on how to access these are available on gov.gg.

TRAVEL

All arrivals who have only travelled within the Common Travel Area will be required to buy a pack of Lateral Flow Tests for £25, which are to be taken for the following ten days.

Meanwhile, passengers who have travelled outside the Common Travel Area in the past ten days will face a stricter testing regime at the border.

Fully vaccinated : Passengers who have been double-vaccinated and have travelled outside the CTA will have to take a PCR test on the day of their arrival into the Bailiwick and must self-isolate until this returns a negative result.

Not fully vaccinated: Passengers who have not had both doses of the vaccine and have travelled outside the CTA will have to take a PCR test on arrival and another on day 8, self-isolating until their second test returns a negative result.

Passengers arriving from Red List countries must still take a PCR test on arrival, with a second on day 9. They must self-isolate until they receive a negative result from that second test.

CONTACT TRACING

Under the new restrictions, anyone identified as a direct contact of a suspected case of the Omicron variant must self-isolate for ten days, regardless of their vaccination status.

If it is later determined that the original case has not contracted the new variant, direct contacts will be subject to standard contact tracing rules and must take daily lateral flow tests.