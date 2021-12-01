New forward could make Reds bow against Nottingham

Jersey Reds' latest signing is in contention to make his first start for the club later this week.

Tom Everard, formerly of Hartpury College, most recently had a spell in Scotland playing for Ayrshire Bulls - but could make his bow for the Reds when they travel to tenth-placed Nottingham on Friday.

Everard will slot in at second row after Zak Farrance departed for pastures new with SU Agen in France.

Tom joined us following Zak Farrance’s departure and has been impressive in training since he came on board, which has earned him an opportunity to be part of the squad travelling to Nottingham on Friday. Harvey Biljon, Jersey Reds' Director of Rugby

During his time in Scotland, Everard was part of the Ayrshire side who were crowned champions of the semi-professional FOSROC Super 6 league.

He becomes the third player to join Jersey Reds after featuring in the competition, following the arrival of Tom Pittman from Boroughmuir Bears and prop Steve Longwell from Watsonians earlier in the season.

Reds currently sit second in the RFU Championship table off the back of an impressive 15-5 win over Cornish Pirates at the weekend.