Scrutiny calls for cut to proposed alcohol duty increase in Jersey

A scrutiny panel in Jersey is calling for a proposed increase in duty on alcohol to be halved.

The Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel has put forward an amendment to cap the rise at 2.5% rather than the figure of 5% put forward in the Government Plan.

The panel says while this would cut the amount of revenue the government can collect by £231,000, it would reflect the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the island's hospitality sector.

The increase proposed by Scrutiny would be 1% lower than the rate of inflation of 3.5% recorded in June 2021 - which the panel says will help keep taxes 'low, broad, simple and fair'.

It is sympathetic to the potential impact upon the hospitality sector of any increase in Alcohol Duty, the Panel also believes that specifically targeting wine and spirit drinkers is unfair. The Panel therefore believes that an increase of 1% under RPI is a reasonable compromise between revenue raising, public health and economic support. Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel

Under the Government Plan proposals outlined in September, the cost of spirits would rise by 85p per bottle with wine rising by up by 8.2p per bottle. The price of beer and cider would be frozen.

Other amendments to the Government Plan put forward by the Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel include:

Reducing borrowing from the Fiscal Stimulus Fund by around £20 million.

Removing the £20 million Technology Fund, which the panel says is lacking in information, meaning it could be in breach of the Public Finances Law.

Introducing a higher level of Stamp Duty for buy-to-let investment properties, second homes and holiday homes before the end of 2022.

We hope the Council of Ministers will support our amendments which aim to assist in addressing the increased demand for housing in Jersey, the uncertain cost of living for Islanders and seeks to ensure that spending of public funds is put to best use. Senator Kristina Moore, Chair of Jersey's Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel

The Government Plan is scheduled to be debated by politicians from Monday 13 December.