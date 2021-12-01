Scrutiny calls for cut to proposed alcohol duty increase in Jersey
A scrutiny panel in Jersey is calling for a proposed increase in duty on alcohol to be halved.
The Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel has put forward an amendment to cap the rise at 2.5% rather than the figure of 5% put forward in the Government Plan.
The panel says while this would cut the amount of revenue the government can collect by £231,000, it would reflect the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the island's hospitality sector.
The increase proposed by Scrutiny would be 1% lower than the rate of inflation of 3.5% recorded in June 2021 - which the panel says will help keep taxes 'low, broad, simple and fair'.
Under the Government Plan proposals outlined in September, the cost of spirits would rise by 85p per bottle with wine rising by up by 8.2p per bottle. The price of beer and cider would be frozen.
Other amendments to the Government Plan put forward by the Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel include:
Reducing borrowing from the Fiscal Stimulus Fund by around £20 million.
Removing the £20 million Technology Fund, which the panel says is lacking in information, meaning it could be in breach of the Public Finances Law.
Introducing a higher level of Stamp Duty for buy-to-let investment properties, second homes and holiday homes before the end of 2022.
The Government Plan is scheduled to be debated by politicians from Monday 13 December.