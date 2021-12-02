The Guernsey Partnership of Independents is finally set to become a political party under a new name.

At its annual general meeting, members of the group change it's name to Future Guernsey.

The Guernsey Partnership has already has taken many forms already in its short life.

It registered as a political party in 2020 and fielded 21 candidates, with ten winning election to the States.

The partnership then disbanded in September 2021, following the resignation of a number of sitting Deputies.

It was then resurrected but as a group of like-minded people rather than a political party.

Now - according to the group's leader Deputy Gavin St Pier - the group are ready to properly explore the development of a policy-based party.

He's previously expressed an interest in creating a policy-based party to stand at the island's next election in 2025 after he was replaced as Chief Minister by Deputy Peter Ferbrache in last October.

There are a significant number of people who share our view that Guernsey needs a positive alternative to our current government. We need a policy platform that looks forward and not back for the answers to the challenges we face; we need to be firmly focused on a future that is fiscally and environmentally responsible and socially liberal. Deputy Gavin St Pier, Future Guernsey

The group is now actively seeking islanders who want to get involved.