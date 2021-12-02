Guernsey residents group voices opposition to development of nearby fields

A group of residents has formed in Guernsey to challenge plans to develop on nearby fields.

The Pitronnerie Protection Group is speaking out against a draft development framework, which could see up to 88 homes built on agricultural land to the south of Pitronnerie Road in St Peter Port.

Members have been meeting with deputies and parish officials to express concerns about potential traffic congestion - a problem which they say will be made worse if the Education Committee's plans to build a co-located post-16 campus at Les Ouzets go ahead.

The group also claims that losing areas of green space and trees could make the area even more vulnerable to flooding.

They've questioned why the development framework has been drawn up for this site rather than brownfield sites, some of which have already been designated for housing.

The government's Development and Planning Authority said it would be looking at local housing needs, as well as the provision of open space, access and highway arrangements, and biodiversity and landscaping.

Earlier in the year, Guernsey's government announced it would be buying Kenilworth Vinery in an effort to build up to 135 affordable homes.