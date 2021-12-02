High risk groups to be offered Covid-19 booster in Jersey

High risk groups will be able to book their booster coronavirus jabs in Jersey from midnight on Friday 3 December.

An extra 34,500 are now eligible for the booster vaccination as part of the expanded roll out after concerns over the Omicron variant.

Just more than half (18,500) of those can book from tomorrow.

That includes:

care homes residents

the house bound

the immunosuppressed

over 40s

It follows the decision to reduce the booster dose interval from six months to three months for over 40s.

12-15 year olds can also book their second dose 12 weeks on from their first dose and will be offered the extra jab from tomorrow.

The second dose will be administered at Fort Regent and is not apart of the school vaccine programme.

A booster dose for islanders aged 18 and over, as well as a second dose for young people aged 12-15 years old, will help to increase our level of protection against Covid this winter, and in particular the Omicron variant. While we are yet to have a confirmed case of Omicron on Island, we do expect the variant to reach us, and getting vaccinated is the most important way to reduce the impact. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Director

People who are in the immunosuppressed category will be contacted to arrange an appointment for their fourth dose.

The remaining booster doses will be administered from the vaccination centre at the start of 2022, which will be offered three months after the second dose.

Islanders will be able to book their doses in stages depending on age:

35 to 39 years old from Monday 3 January

30 to 34 years old from Monday 10 January

25 to 29 years old from Monday 17 January

18 to 24 years old from Monday 24 January

It is great to see the increased demand for vaccination, but I’d just like to ask islanders to be patient when booking appointments. Currently, the next available appointments start early next week. The team is working hard to accommodate the demand so we can vaccinate more Islanders during this busy festive season, and in the face of the new Omicron variant. Becky Sherrington, Head of Jersey's Vaccination Programme

Flu jabs will no longer be available at Fort Regent to make room for the expanded Covid-19 vaccine roll-out. GPs and pharmacies will administer them instead.