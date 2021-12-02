High risk groups to be offered Covid-19 booster in Jersey
High risk groups will be able to book their booster coronavirus jabs in Jersey from midnight on Friday 3 December.
An extra 34,500 are now eligible for the booster vaccination as part of the expanded roll out after concerns over the Omicron variant.
Just more than half (18,500) of those can book from tomorrow.
That includes:
care homes residents
the house bound
the immunosuppressed
over 40s
It follows the decision to reduce the booster dose interval from six months to three months for over 40s.
12-15 year olds can also book their second dose 12 weeks on from their first dose and will be offered the extra jab from tomorrow.
The second dose will be administered at Fort Regent and is not apart of the school vaccine programme.
People who are in the immunosuppressed category will be contacted to arrange an appointment for their fourth dose.
The remaining booster doses will be administered from the vaccination centre at the start of 2022, which will be offered three months after the second dose.
Islanders will be able to book their doses in stages depending on age:
35 to 39 years old from Monday 3 January
30 to 34 years old from Monday 10 January
25 to 29 years old from Monday 17 January
18 to 24 years old from Monday 24 January
Flu jabs will no longer be available at Fort Regent to make room for the expanded Covid-19 vaccine roll-out. GPs and pharmacies will administer them instead.