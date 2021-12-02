Pantomime season returns to Guernsey (Oh yes, it does!)

Pantomime season will make a welcome return to Guernsey this evening.

St Stephens Players will be hoping to bring smiles to islanders' faces at the opening night of Goldilocks and The Three Bears.

After months of uncertainty about the coronavirus pandemic, the cast hopes the pantomime will help islanders of all ages to get into the festive spirit.

I think with pantomime, there's something for everybody really. You've got the jokes that are there for the adults and go over the children's heads, then you've got the slapstick things that the kids love to see on stage and all the silliness. Lots of great songs, lots of great costumes, so much energy throughout the whole thing. Tristan Boscher, Co-director

The fun at St Stephens Community Centre gets underway at 7.30pm, with performances running until Saturday 11 December.

Coronavirus safety measures have been put in place, with organisers asking members of the audience to take the following steps: