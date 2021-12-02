Parents in Jersey offered free advice to protect children during separation and divorce
ITV Channel's Clare Burton speaks to Advocate Nick Le Quesne
Parents in Jersey are being offered free advice and information to help protect their children during separation and divorce.
Resolution, a collective of family lawyers across the British Isles, is launching a booklet called The Parenting through Separation Guide.
The tops tips on discussing divorce with your children are:
If the situation allows, try and have a joint conversation when all your children are present
Plan a series of follow up conversations but be mindful of reactions depending on age, development stage and individual personality
Reassure them that it is okay to be sad, scared or to show emotion
Be open to talk and ask questions
Remember that your a role model to your children so be mindful how you manage the situation