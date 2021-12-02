Parents in Jersey offered free advice to protect children during separation and divorce

  • ITV Channel's Clare Burton speaks to Advocate Nick Le Quesne

Parents in Jersey are being offered free advice and information to help protect their children during separation and divorce.

Resolution, a collective of family lawyers across the British Isles, is launching a booklet called The Parenting through Separation Guide.

The tops tips on discussing divorce with your children are:

  • If the situation allows, try and have a joint conversation when all your children are present

  • Plan a series of follow up conversations but be mindful of reactions depending on age, development stage and individual personality

  • Reassure them that it is okay to be sad, scared or to show emotion

  • Be open to talk and ask questions

  • Remember that your a role model to your children so be mindful how you manage the situation