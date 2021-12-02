Play video

ITV Channel's Clare Burton speaks to Advocate Nick Le Quesne

Parents in Jersey are being offered free advice and information to help protect their children during separation and divorce.

Resolution, a collective of family lawyers across the British Isles, is launching a booklet called The Parenting through Separation Guide.

We know that the pandemic has put huge pressure on families and even more so on those who are separating. Every parent wants to put their children's interests front and centre, but all too often they don't know where to turn for help and they may not be given the support they need in order to do this. Advocate Nicholas Le Quesne

The tops tips on discussing divorce with your children are: