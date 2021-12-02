Parking fees to rise in Jersey from 2022 - but by how much?

Parking fees for people in Jersey are set rise next year - though it is unclear by how much.

Plans to increase charges at government-owned car parks have been approved by the island's Infrastructure Minister, Deputy Kevin Lewis, though no cost has been attached.

The report, signed off by Ministerial Decision, says fees must be increased to cover the costs of running the car park.

It says, 'As a Trading Operation, Jersey Car Parking must generate sufficient funding to meet increased operational costs, including staff pay awards, building maintenance and running costs.'

The report also does not indicate exactly when the new, higher charges would be coming into effect.

Earlier this year, the Esplanade car park in St Helier closed permanently to make way for the construction of the new International Finance Centre building at Trenton Square.

The Jersey Development Company agreed to keep 190 spaces at the site for public use while work was completed at Sand Street car park.