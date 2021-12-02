Police investigating alleged assault on child in St Helier

Jersey Police are investigating after reports a child was allegedly assaulted in St Helier.

A member of the public reported seeing the incident take place outside Star Stores on Colomberie at around 7.30pm on Saturday 27 November.

A woman with two young children was seen in the street with a man, who allegedly grabbed one of the children - described as being 9-10 years old - and held him against the wall by his neck.

The man walked off in the direction of Snow Hill with another woman, whilst the woman and the two children walked towards Howard Davis Park

Officers believe that all of the parties involved are known to one another.

They are urging anyone with information to contact them directly on 612612. They can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form.