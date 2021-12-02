Santa Dash returns to the streets of St Helier

Play video

For a few hours today St Helier was taken over by a sea of red Father Christmases

The Santa Dash has returned to the streets of Jersey, after last year's event was cancelled due to coronavirus.

Islanders took to St Helier dressed as Santa's in aid of Jersey Hospice Care.

It costs nearly £20,000 a day to run the charity's services, which is hugely helped through annual fundraising and generosity of islanders.

We are delighted to be holding the Santa Dash again this year. For us at Hospice and for many people who have taken part since we started in 2017, it doesn't feel like the start of Christmas until we've done the Santa Dash. There's always such a great atmosphere with everyone celebrating the start of Christmas and raising valuable funds to support those in our care. Marina Brockbank, Community Engagement Officer for Jersey Hospice Care

Participants in this year's event have been encouraged to take a lateral flow test before attending and to wear face coverings when possible.

'Dashers' each received a medal upon finishing the mile-long run, as a thank you for supporting an important 'clause'.