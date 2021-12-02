Santa Dash returns to the streets of St Helier
For a few hours today St Helier was taken over by a sea of red Father Christmases
The Santa Dash has returned to the streets of Jersey, after last year's event was cancelled due to coronavirus.
Islanders took to St Helier dressed as Santa's in aid of Jersey Hospice Care.
It costs nearly £20,000 a day to run the charity's services, which is hugely helped through annual fundraising and generosity of islanders.
Participants in this year's event have been encouraged to take a lateral flow test before attending and to wear face coverings when possible.
'Dashers' each received a medal upon finishing the mile-long run, as a thank you for supporting an important 'clause'.