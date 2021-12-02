Stricter testing regime introduced at Jersey's border

Arrivals into Jersey from outside the Common Travel Area will face stricter rules from today (Friday 3 December.)

The restrictions have been introduced in response to the Omicron variant of coronavirus, although no cases of the new strain have yet been identified in the island.

Passengers who have been outside the Common Travel Area (which includes the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and Ireland) in the previous 10 days will have to take a PCR test and isolate until they receive a negative result - regardless of whether or not they have been fully vaccinated.

Those who are able to provide proof of a negative PCR test taken in the 72 hours before their arrival will not be required to take another test.

All arrivals - including those who have only travelled within the Common Travel Area - are being encouraged to take a Lateral Flow Test upon entering the island.

Those who have been in any of the red list countries after Friday 12 November will need to have a PCR test immediately and another one five days later even if they have already had a negative PCR result.

Stricter self-isolation rules also apply to anyone who is contact-traced to a case of the Omicron variant. Anyone who is identified as a direct contact must self-isolate for 10 days, regardless of their vaccination status.

Unlike Guernsey, Jersey's government has not introduced a requirement to wear masks in public settings - though it does remain strongly recommended.