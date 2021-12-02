Your ITV Channel Christmas shout-outs

The ITV Channel TV Christmas shout-out is your chance to say thank you to someone who has done something fantastic for you or the community over the past 12 months.

Starting on 1 December we will show your Christmas shout-outs on our 6pm programme throughout the month.

You can catch up on all the messages here:

Day one Christmas shoutout went to Super Granny Kate Meegun

You can still apply and send your Christmas shoutout to us here:

This is how you can get in touch with us to send your Christmas shout-out

We will need you to send us a video of you, or a group of you, doing the shout-out.

Please include the name of the person your message is for and why they deserve a shout-out.

Filming on a phone or tablet will need to be done sideways or landscape, so the picture fits properly on a television screen.

Send your Shout-Outs to